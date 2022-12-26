29.4 F
Tysons
Monday, December 26, 2022
type here...
FairfaxFans of Alden Theatre can get behind-the-scenes look
FairfaxNews
Updated:

Fans of Alden Theatre can get behind-the-scenes look

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
people standing on stage with lights turned on during nighttime
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

“How Do They Do That? Behind the Scenes at the Alden,” a program exploring how productions are put on at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center, will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

The event is designed to “take the mystery out of what goes on behind the curtain,” MCC officials said. It will feature technical director Jennifer Garrett, performing-arts director Sarah Schallern Treff and youth-theater-programs director Danielle Van Hook in an information discussion.

There is no charge. The community is invited.

Previous article
Church ESL program seeks participants, volunteers
Next article
Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: We’re not leaving until the next asteroid takes us out

It was in discussion with a political VIP (in elected office in the past but still holding several important...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.