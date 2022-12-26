Fans of Alden Theatre can get behind-the-scenes look

“How Do They Do That? Behind the Scenes at the Alden,” a program exploring how productions are put on at the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center, will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

The event is designed to “take the mystery out of what goes on behind the curtain,” MCC officials said. It will feature technical director Jennifer Garrett, performing-arts director Sarah Schallern Treff and youth-theater-programs director Danielle Van Hook in an information discussion.

There is no charge. The community is invited.