The McLean Project for the Arts will host an online “artist talk” featuring artists in its winter exhibitions on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

The talk, led by artistic director and curator Nancy Sausser, will feature artists whose works are included in the “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works” and “Trees on the Edge: Artwork in Layered Paper by Ronni Jolles.”

The event will be held on Zoom. For registration, see the Website at tinyurl.com/mpawinterartisttalk.