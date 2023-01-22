29.7 F
Tysons
Sunday, January 22, 2023
type here...
Featured'Youth Art Walk' coming to Reagan National
ArlingtonNewsTransportationFeatured
Updated:

‘Youth Art Walk’ coming to Reagan National

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
three silver paint brushes on white textile
Photo by Anna Kolosyuk on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has created a “Youth Art Walk” between Terminals 1 and 2 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A ribbon-cutting is slated for Jan. 25.

The initiative is part of a collaborating between the airport and the Capital City chapter of The Links Incorporated, which held a competition in which students from Duke Ellington School of the Arts and the Whittle School & Studios expressed their views of social-justice leaders, issues and efforts that impact their communities.

Additionally, a host of art is provided by students of Jackson-Reed High School.

Previous article
Arlington board chairs to discuss issues with NAACP
Next article
Community Foundation of N.Va. grants aim for empowerment
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxSun Gazette Newspapers -

Vienna thespians to take offbeat look at fairy tales

The Vienna Theatre Company hosts the third year of its Theater for Young Audiences initiative with a special production...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.