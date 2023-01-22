‘Youth Art Walk’ coming to Reagan National

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has created a “Youth Art Walk” between Terminals 1 and 2 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A ribbon-cutting is slated for Jan. 25.

The initiative is part of a collaborating between the airport and the Capital City chapter of The Links Incorporated, which held a competition in which students from Duke Ellington School of the Arts and the Whittle School & Studios expressed their views of social-justice leaders, issues and efforts that impact their communities.

Additionally, a host of art is provided by students of Jackson-Reed High School.