Yorktown wrestlers place at NOVA Classic

With individual champion Liam Gil-Swiger leading the way with a victory, the Yorktown Patriots placed 10th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School.

Gil-Swiger won the title at the 165-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with three pins in the high-school event. Gil-Swiger won 3-2 in the championship match and 6-1 in the semifinals.

His pins were in 19 and 30 seconds and 2:25.

Also for Yorktown, Cambyses Khani finished fourth at 106, Max Apsel was fourth at 144 and Valentino Antoine eighth at 157.

Yorktown had 123.5 points. Cox was first with 237.5.

Yorktown will participate in the W.T. Woodson Classic on Dec. 17 then the Battle at the Bridge at Woodbridge High School Dec. 28-29.

The Patriots opened the season with dual-match victories over Justice, 54-30, and Jefferson, 63-18.