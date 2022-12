The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team routed Flint Hill, 10-1, as Roger Allenbaugh led the way by scoring four goals and Jacob Kirshner added three goals and three assists.

Cole Ransom had one goal and three assists, Max Whittington and Ronan Gordon each netted one goal, Noah Robinson and Quinn Castelli each had two assists, and James Gan and Andy Coleman both had one assist.

Yorktown goalie Henry Gagnier made 17 saves.