Yorktown wins big in football; W-L, Wakefield lose

After a tough road loss in their previous football game, the Yorktown Patriots returned home for an Oct. 14 high-school contest with a familiar – and welcome – starter back in the lineup.

That player was runningback Miles Fang.

The senior led Yorktown (5-3, 2-2) to a 35-0 Liberty District victory over the Marshall Statesmen by rushing for 224 yards, including a touchdown run of 58 yards. Fang missed Yorktown’s past game, a league loss to Herndon, because of an illness.

The Patriots were without two starting runningbacks against Herndon, which limited their offense.

“It was nice to have Miles back. We could do more things,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “They couldn’t stop Miles tonight. We straightened out some of our blocking to help him.”

Marshall couldn’t stop Yorktown’s overall ground game, not just Fang. The Patriots had 394 yards rushing to go with 119 passing for 513 total.

Yorktown quarterback James Yoest ran for 70 yards and was 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards and TD passes to Miles Rosman for 27 yards and Charlie Taylor for 13. Chris Montecino ran 16 yards and Keegan Westhoff five for Yorktown’s other touchdowns.

Tomas Edmeades kicked five extra points.

Rosman had 47 yards rushing, Montecino 33 and Westhoff 20. Taylor had three catches for 34 yards, Rosman two for 47 and Michael Merritt two for 25. Westhoff had one for 13. Yorktown backup quarterback Hudson Greene was 2 of 2 passing for 33 yards.

On defense, Gabe Miller and Jack Martinez had interceptions for Yorktown.

“We covered their passing game pretty well. They couldn’t maintain any drives on us,” Hanson said.

* In two other Liberty District football games Oct. 14, Arlington’s Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals lost big on their home fields.

Winless Wakefield (0-8, 0-4) lost to the Langley Saxons, 62-6, and Washington-Liberty (3-4, 3-1) lost to the Herndon Hornets (5-2, 3-0), 41-20, in a showdown for first place.

Wakefield quarterback Bryant Cruz Lemus scored Wakefield’s touchdown in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run. He was 8 of 16 passing for 155 yards and Joshua Cruz was 4 of 11 for 81 yards.

Kobe Davis had four catches for 66 yards for the Warriors, and Cruz Lemus had two for 55.

Wakefield’s leading rusher was Ali Hamzah with 47 yards, Cruz Lemus had 41, Cruz 28 and Michael Hutchinson 16.

A couple of first-half turnovers were costly for Washington-Liberty as it fell behind 21-0, trailed 28-7 at halftime and 41-7 at one point in the second half. The Generals turned the ball over four times.

On offense for W-L, Anthony Louis rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown and JoJo Sovula had 40 yards on the ground. Jose Morales had a two-yard scoring run.

Ryan Jones was 10 of 27 passing for 122 yards and threw a touchdown pass of 34 yards to Jackson Nowinski (six catches, 75 yards). Louis had four catches for 16. Nowinski had two kickoff returns for 79 yards. Anthony Ceballos Medina kicked two extra points.

Herndon rushed for 360 yards and passed for 52 for 412 total.