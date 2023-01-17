38.3 F
Yorktown wind ensemble seeks help getting to national festival

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
text
Photo by Mike Castro Demaria on Unsplash

The Yorktown High School Wind Ensemble has been selected to participate in the Music For All National Concert Band Festival, to be held March 31-April 2 in Indianapolis.

The Wind Ensemble will participate as an “Invited Band” and will perform at the Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts on April 1. Students will take part in workshops with nationally-recognized clinicians and have the opportunity to meet with and hear other top-notch bands, including the National Honor Band of America.

“I am incredibly proud of these exceptional young people and am excited for them to share their artistry on a national stage,” Yorktown band director Joseph Witkowski said.

Despite a record-breaking “Band Day” tally, the ensemble is still several thousand dollars short of its fund-raising goal. Yorktown Band Boosters are working with the students on a Practice-A-Thon (https://go.rallyup.com/yhs-ncbf/Campaign/Details) to continue to raise funds.

In addition, the booster organization has set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-yhs-to-the-national-festival) to collect donations from community members who would like to assist.

Corporate sponsorships also are invited. For information on corporate sponsorships, e-mail springtrip@yorktownband.org.

For further information, see the Website at https://yorktownband.org/.

