Yorktown will play in region field hockey final

The defending champion Yorktown Patriots (15-3) are 2-0 in the 6D North Region girls field hockey tournament and will play for the 2022 title tonight at 7 p.m. in a home match against the undefeated and Concorde District tournament champion South Lakes Seahawks (20-0).

With Yorktown’s 1-0 overtime semifinal home victory over the Madison Warhawks on Halloween night, the Patriots also clinched a berth into the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament for the second straight season. Yorktown is the defending state champion, as well, and takes a six-match winning streak into the region final with three straight shutouts.

In the victory over Madison, Emily Stafford scored the unassisted goal on a hard forehand shot from the right wing with 5:56 remaining in the first sudden-death overtime.

Liberty District-tournament champion Yorktown had other good scoring opportunities in the match, but shots were off target or saved by Madison goalie Genevieve Kopp.

Yorktown goalie Morgan Stone made a couple of saves to earn the shutout.

Yorktown blanked the visiting Westfield Bulldogs, 3-0, in a first-round match. Kiran Friemel scored off of a rebounded shot, Stafford and Alexis Williams scored the other goals and Stone earned the shutout in goal. Elena Reiser had an assist.

NOTE: With Yorktown’s second-straight berth to play in the VHSL state-tournament assured, that marks the fourth straight season an Arlington team finished first or second in the region tourney to earn such a berth. Washington-Liberty qualified in 2020-21 campaign by losing to Madison in the region final. Only one team, though, advanced to the state that season because of the pandemic, with W-L being the unlucky team left out. The top two region-tourney finishers traditionally earn state berths. Yorktown began the streak by qualifying for the state in 2019 when it finished second to Langley in the region tourney