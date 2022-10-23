Yorktown, W-L win by blowouts in football

In recording a pair of lopsided shutouts, the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots combined to outscore those opponents, 80-0, in Friday night high-school football action Oct. 21.

The Generals (4-4, 4-1) routed the host Justice Wolves, 42-0, in a non-league game, while Yorktown (6-3, 3-2) blanked the winless Wakefield Warriors, 38-0, in an all-Arlington Liberty District clash.

The victories kept the teams among the eight trying to qualify for the 6D North Region tournament in a couple of weeks.

“That was our most complete game of the season so far,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said. “We did everything well.”

The Generals led 28-0 at halftime over Justice (0-8), then scored two second-half touchdowns.

Runningback Anthony Louis and quarterback Ryan Jones led the W-L offense. Louis rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Jones was 9 of 13 passing for 161 yards and threw one touchdown pass. The Generals gained 397 total yards.

Additionally on offense for the Generals, Jackson Nowinski had four catches for 122 yards and a TD; Louis also had four catches for 23 yards; JoJo Sovula caught a pass, completed two passes and rushed for 30 yards; David Harris had 40 yards on the ground and a touchdown; and Jonathan Malatesta (38 yards) and Luke Harnishfeger each caught a pass. Louis also had a 36-yard kickoff return.

Anthony Ceballos Medina kicked six extra points.

On defense for W-L, Elijah Hughes had a sack and two quarterback hurries, plus a scoop and score when he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Yorktown also had a big offensive game, amassing 476 total yards, including 421 on the ground.

“The good thing about the Wakefield game is we had all of our players back and they got to play together,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.

Various players had missed recent playing time for different reasons.

Yorktown’s leading rushers were Xandar Starks with 132 yards and a touchdown, quarterback James Yoest with 75 and a TD, Miles Rosman with 73 and a score, Jordan Romero Gutierrez with 60, Miles Fang with 49 and two touchdowns and Bryce Luncher with 32.

Yoest was 3 of 5 passing for 55 yards. Starks, Charlie Taylor and Michael Merritt each caught one pass.

On defense, Michael Atubire and Aidan Boyle had interceptions. Tomas Edmeades kicked five extra points and an 18-yard field goal.

For Wakefield (0-9, 0-5), Michael Hutchinson rushed for 77 yards, and Cameron Fields caught one pass for 14 yards and had 11 rushing. Quarterback Andrew Walton rushed for four yards and completed one pass for 14.

* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-5, 1-2) lost to the visiting Archbishop Carroll Lions, 54-0, Oct. 22 in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game.

For the Knights, Jonathan Nguyen was 8 of 26 passing for 84 yards with Aidan Munroe having six catches for 71 yards and Aidan Joseph two for 13.

On defense for O’Connell, Ryan Creston made eight tackles; Zach Harrison and Kellen McConnell made six each; Nathan Harrison had three tackles; Cameron Lee had a sack; Zach Harrison had a tackle for a loss; and Munroe, Jai Thompson, Samson Ogunde, and Colin Harris made two tackles each.