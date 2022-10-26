56.5 F
Yorktown thespians go on comedic adventure in new show

Yorktown High School’s theater department will present Matt Cox’s “Puffs, Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the high school.

The comedic adventure focuses the story of Puffs, who happened to attend a certain school of wizardry alongside a certain boy wizard. You know the one.

The production is suitable for middle-school students and above. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

For tickets and information, see the Website at https://tinyurl.com/YHSPuffs.

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: I do the heavy lifting …

… so others don't have to, apparently. Latest proof: Yours truly was toodling on Route 7 between Falls Church and...
