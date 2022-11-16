Yorktown runners place at state cross country meets

In a time of 16:41, Yorktown High School senior Jake Levine finished in 13th place at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state cross country meet on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg on Nov. 12. The winning time was 15:43. Levine was the second highest finisher from the 6D North Region.

Levine was the only boys runner from Yorktown, or any other Arlington school, who participated in the state meet. He qualified for the state with a top finish the previous week in the 6D North Region meet on the Burke Lake Park course.

Levine finished ninth in last year’s state meet, when the competition was held on the Great Meadow course in The Plains.

Earlier this season, Levine won the Arlington County boys meet at Bluemont Park.

At the Class 6 girls state meet on the same course and the same day, Yorktown runner Sofia Sheldon finished 35th in 20:46. The winning time was 18:17.

Sheldon was the only girls runner from Yorktown, or any Arlington school, who ran in the state meet.

Sheldon did not run in last season’s state meet.

She qualified for the state meet with a top finish a week earlier in region competition.