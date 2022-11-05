Yorktown repeats as region field hockey champs

Including plenty of nail-biting overtime drama, the Yorktown Patriots are now two-thirds of the way to achieving their season-long goal of repeating as district, region and state-tournament field hockey champions.

The girls high-school team’s most recent accomplishment was winning the 6D North Region tourney for the second straight year. Yorktown (16-3) did so by rallying from an early 1-0 deficit to nip the previously-undefeated South Lakes Seahawks (20-1) by a 2-1 score in the second sudden-death overtime period in the Nov. 2 title tilt at Yorktown.

The win was the team’s seventh in a row.

After first repeating as Liberty District tournament champions this season, Yorktown finished 3-0 in the region competition, winning semifinal and title matches in sudden-death OT. Senior forward Emily Stafford scored the game-winning goals in each contest.

Next it’s on to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament, where Yorktown hopes to finish the triple-repeat.

“We have a lot of players and seniors who returned from last season and we really want to do it all again and win everything,” Stafford said.

Yorktown head coach Olivia Shipley explained that the Patriots have been behind in matches more than last season, but have remained determined.

“Our players have kept playing with confidence and composure when that has happened,” Shipley said. “They never give up and they find a way to score and come back.”

In the final, South Lakes took a 1-0 lead early in the match on a goal by Sarah Leaf. The score held until 54 seconds remained in the third quarter, when Alexis Williams shot and scored off a pass from Stafford, tying the score at 1.

“I was able to get off a good hard shot,” Williams said. “We really needed a goal right then.”

Yorktown took multiple shots in the fourth period and the overtimes, with South Lakes goalie Amelie Beckett making many big saves.

The winning goal came off a penalty corner situation. Stafford passed to Elena Reiser to begin the sequence. From near the top of the penalty circle, Reiser fired a hard shot toward the goal that was tipped in by Stafford, giving Yorktown the region title.

“Their goalie played great and made so many big saves,” Reiser said. “I got off a shot and Emily is very good around the goal tipping shots in like that.”

Said Stafford: “It was a great shot by Elena. I was able to reach and get my stick on the ball and tip it around the goalie.”

Two nights earlier in the region semifinals on Halloween at Yorktown, Stafford scored unassisted on a hard shot from the right wing with 5:56 left in the first overtime to give the Patriots a 1-0 victory over the Madison Warhawks.

Yorktown goalie Morgan Stone made saves in each match to earn the wins.

Yorktown blanked the visiting Westfield Bulldogs, 3-0, in a first-round match. Kiran Friemel scored off of a rebounded shot; Stafford and Alexis Williams scored the other goals. Stone earned the shutout and Reiser had an assist.

NOTES: Yorktown takes a two-season 13-0 playoff winning streak into the state tournament, where the Patriots also will have to finish 3-0 to repeat . . . By achieving the task of repeating as region champions, Yorktown is the first team to do so in that tournament since the old Northern Region divided after the 2016 season . . . Chosen to the all-region teams for Yorktown were Williams, Stafford and Reiser on the first team, and Olivia Stafford on the second . . . Stone, Taylor Chase, Sophia Davis, Olivia Morgan, Katie Bernhardt, Celesta Gary, Julia Mudry, Natalie Yoder and Addie Martin are the other seniors for Yorktown . . . With Yorktown’s second-straight berth to the state, this marks the fourth straight season an Arlington team finished first or second in the region tourney to earn such an appearance. Washington-Liberty qualified during 2020-21 campaign by losing in the region final. Only one team, though, advanced to the state that season because of the pandemic, with W-L being the unlucky team left out. The top two region-tournament finishers earn state berths. Yorktown began that Arlington streak by qualifying for the state in 2019 when the Patriots finished second in the region.