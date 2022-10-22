Yorktown repeats as district field hockey tourney champ

In another convincing performance, the Yorktown Patriots repeated as the Liberty District tournament champion in girls high-school field hockey, as the top seed outscored its two opponents 8-1.

After a first-round bye, Yorktown (13-3) topped the No. 5-seed Langley Saxons, 3-1, in the semifinals, then blanked the third-seeded Washington-Liberty Generals, 5-0, in the Oct. 20 final at Yorktown.

“Everything is clicking and coming together for us as a team right now, and that is exciting to see. We are playing well,” Yorktown coach Olivia Shipley said.

Yorktown next plays in the 6D North Region tournament, a competition it also won last year prior to winning the Class 6 state crown the next week.

Sponsored

In the final against W-L (9-8-1), Alexis Williams scored two goals and Olivia Stafford, District Player of the Year Emily Stafford and Elena Reiser had one each. Morgan Stone earned the shutout in goal, making three saves. Yorktown scored two of those goals in the first 11 minutes of the first quarter and were up 3-0 at halftime.

The Patriots had eight penalty corners in the match, and W-L just one.

Against Langley, Taylor Chase scored two goals and Emily Stafford the other, with Reiser having an assist.

“Our players are very versatile,” Shipley said. “Some of the players are playing different positions from last year and they have done that just fine.”

Yorktown was 8-0 against district teams this season as well as last season.

For Washington-Liberty in the final, goalie Annabel Friedman made nine saves.

The Generals were 2-1 in the tournament, topping No. 6 seed Herndon, 2-1, in the first round, then downing the second-seeded and host Wakefield Warriors, 3-1, in the semifinals, building a 3-0 lead.

Ashley Kennedy had two goals against Wakefield and Ava George one. Riley Clouse had one assist. She also scored a goal against Herndon.

Washington-Liberty was playing in the district final for the fifth straight time, all with runner-up finishes. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the Generals were the district’s regular-season champion that year.

Wakefield (14-4) was 1-1 in the tourney, defeating seventh seed McLean, 1-0, in the first round on a goal by Sarah Hallinan.

Wakefield and W-L each advance to the region tournament.

NOTE: Making first-team all-district from Yorktown were Williams, Reiser and the Stafford sisters. From W-L were Clouse, Kennedy and Rory McAndrew. From Wakefield were Hallinan, Lilly Armstrong, Ava Fischer and goalie Grace Wiley. Making second team from Yorktown were Katie Bernherdt, Olivia Morgan and Olivia Nelson; from W-L Anam Brennan, Ava Comstock, Apollo Crenshaw and Claudia Volpe; and from Wakefield Addy Harold and Macy Jordan. Wakefield’s Zoe Allardt was chosen as the Coach of the Year.