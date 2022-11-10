Yorktown reaches state field hockey semifinals

The Yorktown Patriots continued their winning two-season playoff run with a 1-0 home victory over the Robinson Rams in a first-round match of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state field hockey tournament.

The defending champions (17-3) now face the Western Branch Bruins of Chesapeake (13-5) in a semifinal match Saturday, Nov. 12. The contest is a rematch of last season’s state final, won by Yorktown, 1-0.

The 6D North Region champion Patriots enter the semifinal with eight straight victories this season and a 14-0 playoff victory streak over two seasons.

The Region A tournament champion Bruins have won five in a row this fall, including a 6-0 first-round state-tournament victory over Patriot. In those five matches, Western Branch has outscored opponents 18-0.

The Bruins have won eight of their last nine matches, with the victories all shutouts.

The other Class 6 state semifinal is between Colonial Forge (14-7) and Fairfax (21-1-1) at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11.

The Class 6 championship match is Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania.

In Yorktown’s victory over Robinson (13-9), Taylor Chase scored the only goal off a crossing pass from Emily Stafford in the first half. Also in the first half, Olivia Morgan made a big save when the ball rolled past Yorktown goalie Morgan Stone.

Yorktown had other good scoring opportunities, but they were stopped by the Robinson goalie.

The Patriots’ last three playoff wins have been by one goal, the previous two in overtime by 1-0 and 2-1 scores.

NOTE: Yorktown is playing in the state tourney for the third time in program history, the first in 2019, finishing 0-1 with a loss to W.T. Woodson that season. Since that loss, the Patriots are 4-0 in the state tournament – 1-0 this fall and 3-0 last season.