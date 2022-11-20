Yorktown loses in region-tourney football semifinal

Momentum, a much-needed edge in athletic competition, was never on the side of the Yorktown Patriots’ offense during the football team’s 6D North Region tournament semifinal game against the host and top-seed Madison Warhawks.

Fifth-seeded Yorktown’s season ended with a 21-7 loss in that Nov. 18 high-school contest in Vienna, snapping the Patriots’ four-game winning streak.

Yorktown (8-4) defeated Madison (9-3), 14-11, during a regular-season contest back in September. The Warhawks have not lost since, winning nine in a row after the semifinal victory.

In the semifinal, the running of Angelo Jreige (133 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns) and the accurate passing of quarterback Mac Lewis (6 of 9 for 82 yards) led the Madison offense, which scored its three touchdowns in the first half.

Madison had 235 total yards. In contrast, Yorktown gained only 168 total yards, far fewer than it amassed in each of its past four winning contests entering the region semifinal. The Patriots did not score on offense and the seven points were their fewest in a game this season.

Madison has allowed no more than seven points in its last four games.

“We just couldn’t get anything going and we couldn’t answer back when they scored,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “I think if we could have scored early, it would have been a different game.”

Madison got a 52-yard kickoff return on the game’s first play, then scored 11 plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Yorktown’s touchdown was a defensive score with 1:17 left in the first quarter when Christopher Montecino ran into the end zone from a couple of yards out with a Madison fumble. Tomas Edmeades’ extra point tied the game at 7.

The Warhawks then scored touchdowns on their next two possessions to move in front 21-7.

“That early difference was hard to overcome,” Hanson said.

Madison coach Justin Counts said the Warhawks’ defense was well prepared to stop Yorktown’s running game.

“They have good runners, but our defense played hard and didn’t let them make any big plays,” Counts said.

Yorktown’s leading rusher was Miles Fang with 47 yards, and he had one catch for 14 more. Xandar Starks run for 19 yards, Miles Rosman for nine and quarterback James Yoest had minus one yard rushing.

In the air, Yoest was 8 of 13 passing 75 yards and was intercepted once.

Rosman had three catches and Charlie Taylor had two. Starks had one for 28.

Twice in the game, Yorktown’s fourth-down attempts failed against the Madison defense in the Warhawks’ territory. Yorktown’s deepest penetration on offense into Madison territory was to the 26 yard line, where a fourth-down attempt was stopped.

On defense for Yorktown, Colin McCormack had a sack.

NOTE: The playoff berth was Yorktown’s second straight and fifth in six years. The Patriots were 1-1 in the playoffs this season, defeating the Liberty District champion, fourth seed and host Langley Saxons, 21-14, in the first round after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter.