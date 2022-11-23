Yorktown ice hockey team wins twice

The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team lost to Battlefield, 5-4, in recent action then defeated Kettle Run/Liberty, 4-2, and Bishop Ireton, 6-2.

Against Battlefield, scoring goals for Yorktown were, Ethan Amundson, Ellie Prantner, Jacob Kirshner and Roger Allenbaugh goal, also with an assist. Goalie Ander Andreev made 26 saves and Henry Gagnier nine.

In the win over Kettle Run/Liberty, Peyton Tien, Mean Al-Kadiri, Cole Ransom and Allenbaugh had goals. Andy Coleman had two assists and Ransom, Kirshner and James Gan all one assist each. Andrea made nine saves.

Against Ireton, Kirshner had two goals and one assist, Noah Robinson and Quinn Casteli each had a goal and two assists, Amundson and Coleman had one goal each and Jamie Hardie and Bennett Haas had one assist. Henry Gagnier made 21 saves in goal.