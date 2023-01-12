47.6 F
ArlingtonYorktown ice hockey club team tops Paul VI
ArlingtonSports
Yorktown ice hockey club team tops Paul VI

The Yorktown High School boys ice hockey club team recently was back in action. (Photo by by Elmer Ransom)

The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team skated to a recent 6-3 victory over Paul VI Catholic.

Roger Allenbaugh scored all six goals for Yorktown for a double hat trick. Allenbaugh has 12 goals this season.

Jacob Kirshner also added six assists and Cole Ransom and Peyton Tien each had two assists. Kirshner had 10 assists for the season.

Yorktown goalie Ander Andreev made 20 saves.

Yorktown improved to 4-2 with the win in the Northern Virginia School Hockey League. Yorktown plays in the Patrick Division and trails two first-place teams with 5-0 records.

