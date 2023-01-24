Yorktown gymnasts outscore rivals, others

With a winning total of 140.075, the Yorktown Patriots outscored their two Arlington girls gymnastics rivals at a recent multi-team high-school meet on their home floor.

Also from Arlington, the Washington-Liberty Generals were fourth (135.775) and the Wakefield Warriors fifth (126.0). The Langley Saxons were a close second with 139.150.

Some one dozen gymnasts participated for Yorktown, led by a winning score of 9.075 from sophomore Olivia Hejl on the uneven bars and her second of 9.25 on the floor exercise.

Yorktown’s Cady Anderson Garbow finished fifth on the bars (8.35) and Avery Stoker was sixth on the balance beam (9.150).

Natalie Good had a busy meet for the Patriots. She was sixth on the vault (9.05), tied for seventh on the bars (8.2) and had an all-around score of 32.525 for 12th place.

Yorktown’s Clara Kresse was 10th in the all-around (33.375). She was 10th on the vault (8.8) and floor (8.9).

Maya Mandleur was eighth on the vault (8.85) and 10th on the beam (8.65). Lia Musser finished eighth on the beam (8.9) and Olivia Juergens was eighth on the floor (9.0).

Others participating for Yorktown were Nathalia Colque, Madison Mastrangelo and Anya Clemmer.

The victory was the second in a couple of weeks for Yorktown.

Leading fourth-place Washington-Liberty was Mara Gerardi. She finished sixth in the all-around with a 34.775 total. Gerardi tied for third on the beam (9.25), tied for eighth on the bars (8.2), scored an 8.75 on the vault and a 8.575 on the floor.

The Generals’ Noki Din was third on the bars (8.65) and fifth on the floor (9.175). Lulu Ax was fourth on the bars (8.425).

Others competing for W-L were Melissa Ramon Lau, Alana Johnson, Alex Brooke, Ellie Bustillo, Tosca Filippone, Abby Hogan and Ellen Boling.

For fifth-place Wakefield, Maddie Wearing finished third on the beam (9.25), scored an 8.75 on the floor and 8.075 on the bars.

Wakefield’s Sophie Vazquez was seventh on the floor (9.025). Sasha Escoto, Jessica Spindler, Emerson Reifsteck and Ayah Mukhtar also competed.