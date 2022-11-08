Yorktown grads impactful in college soccer

A number of Yorktown High School graduates are making big contributions for women’s college soccer teams this fall on different levels. All of those players were members of state-championship teams for Yorktown, three this past spring season when the Patriots won the the Class 6 title for the third time in program history.

Details are below.

* For the Division I University of Buffalo team, freshman defender/midfielder Ellie Simmons was chosen as the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the all-freshman team, as well as first-team all-conference.

Through 17 matches, Simmons had scored two goals and had six assists, plus she had taken 11 shots. One of her goals was a game-winner.

Simmons was the team’s fifth-leading scorer.

* Freshman forward Shay Montgomery had played in 16 matches for the Division I University of South Carolina team. She had taken 10 shots without yet scoring.

* Petie Nassetta is a senior mid-fielder for the Division I Bucknell University squad. Through 17 matches this fall, all starts, Nassetta had one assist and she had taken eight shots.

* Avery Nassetta is a freshman mid-fielder for the Division I College of Charleston team. Through 12 matches, Nessetta had taken 17 shots.

* Lauren Flynn is a junior defender for the Division I Florida State University team. In 15 matches, all starts, Flynn had taken four shots on goal.

* Allie Strazzella is a junior forward/midfielder for the Division III Gettysburg College. She has played in 18 matches and taken two shots on goal.

* Nora Green-Orset is a Division I freshman player at the College of William and Mary. In 18 matches so far this season, she had three assists and had taken 25 shots.

* Lacey McCormack is a senior midfielder for the Division I University of Virginia team. In 17 matches so far this season, McCormack had one assist 15 shots.