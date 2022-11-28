Yorktown grad finishes college soccer career

Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta finished a standout career this fall for the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team.

As a senior fifth-year forward, Talotta started all 21 matches she played in for the Captains. She scored three goals, had four assists and took 34 shots, tying for the second most on the team.

All three of Talotta’s goals were game-winners.

Her performance helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament.

During her four seasons with Christopher Newport, Talotta scored nine goals (three each season) and had 25 assists, the third most in program history. She took 112 shots and played in 66 matches, all starts.

Talotta was a first-team all-conference selection in 2019 and made second team in 2021. The 2020 season was not played because of the pandemic.

In 2021, Christopher Newport won the Division III national championship and Talotta made the all-national-tournament team.

Talotta’s younger sister, Katy Tallota, was a sophomore midfielder for the Division I Davidson College women’s soccer team this fall. Also a Yorktown graduate, Katy Tallota played in 17 games for Davidson, had three assists and took six shots.

Both of the sisters played for state-championship Yorktown soccer teams during their high-school careers, Emily in 2017 and Katy in 2019.