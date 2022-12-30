Yorktown grad chosen ODAC Rookie of the Year

In high school, Mason Cunningham was one of those rare, old-school, three-sport athletes – and a standout in each – for the Yorktown Patriots.

Next, as a first-year player, Cunningham did something else unusual these days for college freshmen. He became a starter and also was a standout as well, when anymore such inexperienced players often are red-shirted in their initial year, or receive little playing time.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound 18-year-old became a starting wide receiver and the top punt returner for the Division III Hampden-Sydney College football team in Virginia. By season’s end, Cunningham caught 59 passes for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

“The coaches gave me an opportunity to play and I was glad I could contribute,” Cunningham said. “I figured I would just be a role player my first season, if that. But I got a chance.”

His best game was against Ferrum College, when Cunningham caught 13 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns covering 18, 36 and 42 yards. He was chosen a member of the D3football.com Team of the Week for that performance.

As a punt returner, he had eight returns for 43 yards, with his longest for 10 yards. Cunningham ran the ball twice for two yards.

All of those statistics helped Cunningham earn the Rookie of the Year honor in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, as well as a second-team offensive selection as an all-purpose back.

The season started slow for Cunningham. He had just one catch in each of his first two games. Then, after one of the team’s top wide receivers suffered an injury, Cunningham got to play more in his third game. He delivered with a breakout performance, catching nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against Greensboro College.

After that, Cunningham gained the trust of the team’s starting quarterback. So he kept getting thrown to and remained a starter. Later in the season, Cunningham had another nine-catch game, for 130 yards and two scores against Averett University.

He eventually became the top punt returner because of an injury to another player.

“I took advantage of my opportunities,” Cunningham said.

His 59 catches were the second most on the team. Cunningham played in all 10 games, starting seven, and caught a pass in each contest.

Cunningham believes he made an impression on the Hampden-Sydney coaches during preseason practices by working hard, being prepared and studying film from the 2021 season.

At Yorktown, Cunningham was a standout and starter in boys football, boys basketball and boys soccer. He was an all-district player in all three sports his senior year, in addition to being a first-team all-region player in football and soccer and the team’s MVP in football and basketball.

In football his senior year, Cunningham had five kick returns for touchdowns, gained 1550 all-purpose yards, scored 10 receiving touchdowns and caught 47 passes to help Yorktown win the Liberty District football championship. In soccer, he helped the team finish second in the state tournament.

The Better Sports Club of Arlington picked Cunningham as its boys Student/Athlete of the Year.

Cunningham was heavily recruited to play college soccer, but chose to play college football.

Cunningham’s sister, Caitlin Cunningham, was a sophomore midfielder on the George Washington University women’s soccer team this past fall season. She played at Marquette University for parts of two seasons prior to George Washington.

The Washington-Liberty High School graduate played in 15 matches for George Washington.