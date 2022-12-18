Yorktown boys, W-L girls win at hoop doubleheader

Two modest losing streaks against county rivals ended Dec. 15 when the Yorktown Patriots and Washington-Liberty Generals won in boys and girls basketball action.

The Liberty District high-school games were a doubleheader played at Washington-Liberty, with the Yorktown boys nipping the Generals, 42-41, in the opener, then the W-L girls shooting well and making 10 three-pointers in the nightcap to win, 71-44.

For Yorktown, the victory ended a two-game losing streak against the Generals and the W-L girls snapped a five-game, three-season slide versus the Patriots.

n The Yorktown boys improved to 5-1, 1-0 with the win, matching their victory total from last season. The shorthanded Generals fell to 4-2, 1-1. The W-L boys were without starting guard and top scorer James McIntyre, who missed the game with nagging injuries, according to W-L head coach Bobby Dobson, and the playing time of starting forward Elijah Hughes was limited because of foul trouble.

Sponsored

Yorktown never trailed. Jack Rubin’s three-pointer from the left wing with 2:25 to play off a pass from Andrew Maria gave the Patriots the lead for good at 42-39. The Generals cut the lead to one and regained possession off a Brian Weiser steal while on the floor, but missed two shots in the final seconds.

“Everything had to go right for us to win, and things went right,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “They had two guys out and didn’t shoot well, and they didn’t get second shots with Hughes out so much. Things went our way.”

Yorktown’s biggest early leads were 9-2 and 19-10, with the Patriots ahead 28-20 at halftime. The Generals tied the score at 30 in the third period, then at 39 in the fourth. Everytime Yorktown quickly answered with a basket to regain the lead.

“We responded each time and that was big,” Reed said.

Yorktown was led in scoring by Ben Coulam with 11 points and Jackson Bardach with eight. James Pilot, Kiernan Upadhyaya and Maria scored five each. Pilot was the team’s top rebounder.

For the W-L boys, Weiser led the way with 21 points and Cedric Scheu scored eight.

The Generals were 6 of 11 from the foul line and shot just 25 percent on three-point attempts.

The Yorktown boys won previous close games this season over Centreville, 50-48, Meridian, 66-62, and rallied to top Oakton, 72-66. Yorktown lost to Madison, 63-60, as Liam Vitters scored 15 in that game, Pilot 14 and Rubin 13 with three three-pointers in the fourth period. Rubin only scored three points – his game-winner – against W-L.

“We can do a lot of different things to disrupt other teams and keep them out of rhythm, and this team has a little bit of grit,” Reed said.

Washington-Liberty defeated Herndon, 62-34, in its previous game and Centreville, 54-33, before that. Hughes had 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Centreville and Weiser had 13 points and five boards.

n In the Dec. 15 girls game, host Washington-Liberty (2-5) came out shooting hot, took a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Generals made four three-pointers in the first quarter and were comfortably ahead, 38-20, at halftime and 54-30 after three periods.

“For us, it’s all a process of understanding how to get the good shots and then take the good shots,” W-L coach Liz Altmaier said.

Julia Kelly and Frances Shapiro each scored 18 points for W-L, with Kelly making four threes and Shapiro two. Ava George also made two threes and scored 10 for the Generals, Harriet Shapiro added a three and scored nine, and Nour Ben Hammouda made two triples and had six. Kaitlyn Cooper had five points and was a leading rebounder off the bench. Eve Jungman was another top rebounder for W-L.

“A lot of things clicked and we came into a big rivalry game with the right mindset to get and take the right shots,” Altmaier said. “The big thing was our aggressiveness, and we hit some big threes early and that loosened everyone up.”

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak this season for W-L, which lost close contests to Westfield, 51-49, and South County, 50-47, during that stretch.

Yorktown, which was missing key starters Taylor Chase (injury) Asha Goodwin (personal matters) fell to 1-6. Yorktown has only had two home games so far.

Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton said how important both players were to last year’s successful team, with Goodwin being a key at point guard.

“With them back in the lineup, the next meeting could be different,” Altmaier said.