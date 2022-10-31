50 F
Tysons
Monday, October 31, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonYorktown boys second in district cross country meet
ArlingtonSports
Updated:

Yorktown boys second in district cross country meet

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Washington-Liberty High School's Emmet Engelhardt placed eighth (16:30) in the boys Liberty District cross country meet. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Led by the second-place finish of Jack Levine (16:17), the Yorktown Patriots placed second with 78 points in the Liberty District boys cross country championship meet at Burke Lake Park. Marshall won with 28.

Also for Yorktown, Roman Steis finished third (16:17), Mason Wolverton was 16th (17:10) and Reid Dalley 18th (17:16).

For the Washington-Liberty boys, Emmet Engelhardt placed eighth (16:30).

Leading the Wakefield boys was Liam Keish in 11th (16:33).

Sponsored

In the girls Liberty meet on the same day and course, Yorktown’s Sofia Sheldon was the highest finishing runner from an Arlington school in 10th in 19:05.

Washington-Liberty’s Karenna Keane was 13th (19:21) and her teammate Sienna Williams 18th (20:05). The W-L team finished fourth.

Wakefield’s top runner was Elizabeth Coe in 26th (20:31).

Previous article
Grant will help Career Center start artificial-intelligence club
Next article
After 3 years of ‘Xana-don’t’ …
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDave Facinoli -

Langley, Madison win big in football

With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.