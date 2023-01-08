27.6 F
Yorktown boys keep winning in basketball
Ben Coulam has been Yorktown's leading scorer in recent games. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

The Yorktown Patriots (10-2, 3-0) continued their strong boys basketball season by winning two Liberty District games in recent days and were in a first-place tie in the league with the Marshall Statesmen.

Yorktown first defeated the Langley Saxons, 60-47, behind 19 points from Ben Coulam, then downed the Herndon Hornets, 57-43, as Coulam scored 18 and Abdul Mohamed had 11 in high-school action.

Coulam led Yorktown in scoring for three straight games. He was named the Most Valuable Player in helping the Patriots win the Joe Cascio holiday tournament the previous week.

The Patriots won only five games last season, and had five straight victories this winter after the Herndon win.

Yorktown and Marshall are scheduled to play Jan. 13.

“We’re just trying to keep the wheels on this team,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said.

