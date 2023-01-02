Yorktown boys hoop team wins holiday tourney

They’re back.

Nearly a decade after winning their last Joe Cascio Tournament, the Yorktown Patriots returned to the throne of the holiday high-school basketball competition by winning the 2022 boys championship with a 3-0 record.

Yorktown (8-2) won the title with a 66-57 victory over the Osbourn Eagles in the Dec. 30 championship game at host Falls Church High School.

The lead sees-awed for a while in the final, with Yorktown moving in front for good at 31-29 on an early third-quarter layup by Liam Vitters.

Sponsored

The Patriots led 48-42 at the end of the third period. They maintained small leads in the final period until pulling away in the final three minutes.

The tournament performance continued a strong start to the 2022-23 season for Yorktown, which won just five games last winter.

“We were able to do and play the way we wanted in this tournament and we continue to play well and do something different every game,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We didn’t win that many games last season, so we’ll take it.”

In the championship game, Yorktown was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Ben Coulam. He scored inside and out, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 24 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Vitters finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists and Abdul Mohamed (three three-pointers) also scored 15 and had two rebounds. Brennan Pilot scored six; James Pilot had three points and seven rebounds; Jackson Bardach scored two with two steals; and Jack Rubin had five rebounds and two steals.

The team made seven three-pointers.

Mohamed was chosen to the all-tournament team.

“We didn’t turn the ball over much, we do whatever other teams give us and tonight we stayed in a zone defense the whole game and it worked well,” Reed said. “Our players are starting to buy into what we want to do.”

One aspect of the game Yorktown was not strong against Osbourn was foul shooting. The Patriots made 15 of 30 foul shots.

One of the main reasons Yorktown stayed in the zone defense for the entire game was to try to contain the scoring of Osbourn’s Teyvlen Barbour. That worked to some degree, at least in the first half when Barbour had just six points on two three-pointers and took only five shots.

Barbour finished with 23 points and made five threes. He also had eight rebounds.

His first five field goals were three-pointers.

“He is really a good player and we had to stay in the zone against him,” Reed said.

In its first two tournament games, Yorktown defeated Loudoun County, 63-56, in the first round then Falls Church, 78-42, in the semifinals.

Against Loudoun County, Coulam scored 14, James Pilot 13 and the team made six three-pointers. In the win over Falls Church, 12 players scored with Mohamed leading with 12 points. Gavin Dougherty scored nine and Jack Rubin and Vitters eight each.