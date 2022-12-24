14.3 F
Yorktown boys hoop team shoots poorly in loss

Yorktown Patriots head coach Joe Reed, middle, talks to the players during a timeout. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

The Yorktown Patriots fell behind 10-0 and never found their shooting eye in a road loss to the Annandale Atoms in non-district boys high-school basketball action Dec. 20.

The Patriots (5-2, 1-0) shot just 26 percent from the floor, including only eight percent from three-point range, in the 70-55 loss.

“We have been better than that, but tonight the shots just wouldn’t go down,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We couldn’t hit anything in a row. If we had, I think that would have given us some momentum and we would have started shooting better. But that didn’t happen.”

Yorktown never led, but did rally to tie the game at 30 in the second quarter, then at 40 in the third. Each time, Annandale quickly regained the lead. The Atoms were ahead 50-43 at the end of three periods and were comfortably leading the rest of the way.

Ben Coulam was Yorktown’s leading scorer witih 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. He made two of the team’s three three-pointers.

Liam Vitters (four rebounds) and James Pilot (four rebounds, two steals) scored 10 each for the Patriots; Jack Rubin had seven points and five rebounds; Jackson Bardach scored four with three rebounds; and Abdul Mohamed had four points and three rebounds.

Yorktown played 13 players.

Annandale improved to 3-4, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Atoms started fast, hitting 9 of 13 shots in the first quarter to lead 19-12 at period’s end.

Next, the Patriots will play three games at the eight-team Joe Cascio tournament Dec. 28-30 at Falls Church High School.

