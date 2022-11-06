Yorktown blanks W-L in county football clash

Led by a shutdown defense and a power running offense, the visiting Yorktown Patriots blanked the Washington-Liberty Generals, 27-0, in the final regular-season football game for the Arlington high-school rivals the afternoon of Nov. 5.

The teams finished in a three-way tie for second in the Liberty District with 4-2 records. Yorktown and W-L advance to the eight-team 6D North Region tournament, beginning with first-round action Friday, Nov. 11.

Yorktown has a 7-3 overall mark with three straight wins and as many shutouts in a row, and W-L is 5-5, having its two-game victory string snapped.

“We dominated up front on both lines, we ran up the middle well most of the game and moved the ball well, and they couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.

Washington-Liberty had just 54 total yards (minus one rushing) and was intercepted four times. Yorktown amassed 210 rushing yards and only passed seven times with four completions for 47 yards.

Yorktown scored on its first possession, a long nearly 10-minute time-consuming drive, to take a 3-0 first-quarter lead, then was ahead 10-0 at halftime.

“We have been playing good defense and we just dominated them,” Hanson said. “They couldn’t move the ball. We didn’t have any long runs, but we moved it by running up the middle and we kept the ball.”

Yorktown owned the time-of-possession statistic, keeping the ball for more than 35 minutes of the 48-minute contest.

Check back later for more details on the win.