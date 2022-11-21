Yep, it’s already time to start thinking 2023 elections

Filing won’t actually commence until the start of the new year, but the 2023 local-election season already has started.

“There will be competition,” county elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer predicted, and she’s probably on target: A total of 13 local races (find specifics below) will be headed to Arlington voters in November 2023, which because of its lack of national or statewide races effectively is described an off-off-year race despite the sheer volume of posts involved.

Prospective candidates already can file campaign-finance paperwork – and at least one has – but other documents needed to qualify to be on he ballot can’t be filed until Jan. 2, Reinemeyer told the Sun Gazette. That’s the same day candidates can start collecting signatures to secure a ballot position.

Those state forms don’t change from year to year, but the annual elections bulletin that explains to Virginia candidates what is needed to be on the ballot does, and should be posted in December. County election officials plan to hold a campaign-finance class for prospective candidates on Jan. 7.

On the ballot next November in Arlington:

• Five constitutional offices (sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of revenue, sheriff and treasurer).

• Three House of Delegates seats (down from the existing four due to redistricting).

• Two state Senate seats (down from the current three due to redistricting).

• Two County Board seats.

• On School Board seat.

(Memo to candidates and prospective candidates, just so we’re all on the same page: The Sun Gazette only reports on candidate announcements when [a] kickoff remarks are made at either the Arlington County Democratic Committee or Arlington County Republican Committee or [b] for those running as independents, when all candidate paperwork is confirmed by election officials to be in order.)

The Arlington County Democratic Committee will hold its next meeting on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. – location still to be determined – which could well bring the first candidate announcements. The Arlington County Republican Committee has a harder time recruiting candidates, but could see announcements at the start of the year.

Contested races on the Democratic side likely will be settled via the statewide primary in June. Arlington County Board members are likely to approve ranked-choice voting for the County Board primary, if enough competition materializes to merit one, but all other primaries are still required by state law to be held in winner-take-all formats. Since School Board seats officially are nonpartisan, political parties must select their endorsees through a party caucus, not the primary.

Mid-June 2023 is the deadline for independents to qualify for the ballot.