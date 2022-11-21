Year-to-date home sales sluggish across region

No surprise here: Year-to-date home sales through October across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions show significant dropoffs from the same period in 2021.

A total of 28,998 properties went to close during the first 10 months of this year in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria, based on an analysis of sales data by the Sun Gazette.

That’s down 21.8 percent from the 37,068 sales during the same period a year before, with all five jurisdictions reporting double-digit drops:

• Home sales in Fairfax County were down 22.1 percent to 12,779.

• Sales in Prince William County were off 21.9 percent to 6,060.

• Sales in Loudoun County were down 26.7 percent to 5,348.

• Sales in Arlington County were down 15.8 percent to 2,498.

• Sales in Alexandria were down 13.2 percent to 2,313.

Sponsored

Figures were reported Nov. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.