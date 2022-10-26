Year-over-year home prices still up nationally

Future months may not be so kind, but September continued the lengthy streak of year-over-year sales-price increases in the U.S. homes market.

Even as sales sagged, the median existing-home sales price increased to $384,800, up 8.4 percent from year before, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors.

The streak of year-over-year increases has now reached 127 months in a row.

But plenty of warning signs persist, including the fact that, for several months earlier in the year, median sales prices nationally had topped the $400,000 mark (setting a record high of $413,800 in June).

Whether the pullback is due to economic conditions, the normal seasonal ebb-and-flow of the market – or a combination of the two – won’t be truly apparent until early 2023, the traditional start of the spring buying season.

Existing-home sales descended nationally from August to September, the eighth month in a row of declines, as three out of the four major U.S. regions notched month-over-month sales contractions. (The West held steady).

“Expensive regions of the country are especially feeling the pinch and seeing larger declines in sales,” said National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun.

Sales for the month represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million, down nearly 24 percent from a year before as the housing market reels from the national economic woes, spiking interest rates and skittish prospective buyers and sellers, with some of the latter opting to keep their homes off the market until the situation begins to show some clarity.

It is the lack of inventory that so far has been propping prices up.

“Despite weaker sales, multiple offers are still occurring, with more than a quarter of homes selling above list price due to limited inventory,” Yun said. “The current lack of supply underscores the vast contrast with the previous major market downturn, from 2008 to 2010, when inventory levels were four times higher than they are today.”

Properties typically remained on the market an average of 19 days in September, up from 16 days in August and 17 days in September 2021.

Realtor.com’s Market Trends Report in September shows that the largest year-over-year median list-price growth occurred in Miami (+28.3%), Memphis (+27.3%) and Milwaukee (+27%). Phoenix reported the highest increase in the share of homes that had their prices reduced compared to last year (+32.3 percentage points), followed by Austin (+27.4 percentage points) and Las Vegas (+20 percentage points).