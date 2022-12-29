Year in review 2022: November-December

From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year.

NOVEMBER:

•• The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by applicant 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field near Capital One’s campus on Tysons’ eastern edge.

•• Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 approved $5 million worth of bicycle-and-pedestrian improvements and maintenance projects, including initiatives in all nine magisterial districts.

•• Prince Edward, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and brother of King Charles III, visited Westwood Country Club in Vienna Nov. 4 and 5 and took part in the celebration of the club’s new court-tennis facility.

•• The Northern Virginia congressional delegation of U.S. Reps. Don Beyer (D-8th), Gerald Connolly (D-11th) and Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) won victories in the Nov. 8 general election.

•• Virginia Department of Transportation officials, along with local and federal leaders, cut the ribbon Nov. 9 to dedicate the recently completed pedestrian-and-bicycle bridge over the Beltway between Routes 7 and 123. The bridge opened to the public Oct. 21.

•• The Fairfax County Planning Commission on Nov. 14 recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve Fairfax County Public Schools’ plans to expand and renovate Mosaic Elementary School in Oakton and bump up its student capacity slightly.

•• Northern Virginia’s Democratic legislators said at a Nov. 29 virtual town-hall meeting that in the 2023 General Assembly session they would aim to keep Republicans from rolling back victories they achieved in 2020 and 2021, when their party controlled both the General Assembly and statewide offices.

DECEMBER:

•• Following yet another round of concessions from the developer, the Vienna Town Council on Dec. 5 approved a rezoning that will allow BFR Construction Co. to build 24 condominium units in 12 buildings at 127-133 Park St., N.E.

•• In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W.

•• Fairfax County Electoral Board Secretary Kate Hanley told the Board of Supervisors Dec. 6 that erroneous mailings, a flood of address changes and provisional votes, a new registrar and delayed redistricting lines from the state kept county election officials on their toes in 2022.

•• Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason), who has served on the Board of Supervisors since 1996, announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023.

•• Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved a temporary ordinance that will permit an up-to-$1-per-trip taxicab-fuel surcharge that will be in effect from Dec. 30 through June 30 next year.

•• The Board of Supervisors agreed Dec. 6 to allow the Fairfax County police to implement a six-month-long pilot program next year that will use speed-monitoring cameras at some work and school-crossing zones.

•• Fairfax County supervisors unanimously on Dec. 6 changed Lee District’s name to “Franconia.” The decision took effect immediately.

•• The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved “The Flats at Tysons,” an 86-condominium development that will be built by Pulte Home Co. LLC on the parking lot of a boot-shaped, 5.42-acre site in Tysons.

•• Longtime Vienna photographer T.R. Cook, who documented life in the town and was active in numerous civic groups, died Dec. 11 at age 93.

•• The McLean Community Center Governing Board on Dec. 14 appointed Betsy May-Salazar to serve as the community center’s new executive director, starting in January.