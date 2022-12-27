Wrestling roundup: Marshall team sixth in tourney

With two pins and a major decision, Potomac School’s Richard Perry won the 138-pound weight division at the 45th annual Holiday Classic at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School.

Second for Potomac School in the high-school wrestling event were Jeremy DeLaVille at 144 and Jason Seeber at 175. Fourth were Adar Weinman at 126 and Deven Tuladhar at 157.

Potomac School was fifth in the team standings.

* Marshall High School’s Benjamin Levy won the 120-pound weight class at the King of the Rock tournament at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn. He wrestled four matches, winning by pin, technical fall, a regular decision and a major decision in the final. Levy received a first-round bye and a second-round forfeit.

Third for Marshall were Owen Lebkisher at 165 and Soren Pirhoun at 285.

Marshall was sixth in the team standings.

For the McLean Highlanders at the tourney, Baatarkhuu Chaddmani was third at 150, Luke Dettleff fourth at 285 and William Lewey fifth at 190.