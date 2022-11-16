Women’s Club celebrates 40th anniversary of scholarship fund

The Women’s Club of Great Falls celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Scholarship Fund at an Oct. 23 tea at River Bend Club in Great Falls.

The organization was founded in 1980 as the Great Falls Woman’s Club and began its Scholarship Fund in 1982. The club in 2011 merged with Newcomers of Great Falls and became Great Falls Friends & Neighbors and later was renamed the Women’s Club of Great Falls.

The club bestowed 2022 scholarships to the following students (majoring in these subjects): Iqra Mian (nursing), Sara Michels (government and policy), Safa Idelbi (international politics), Jabed Hossen (computer science), Amanda Torres Ogisi (education), Nadia Rizvi (autism-spectrum disorder), Sujin Jeung (occupational therapy), Faith Ennin (social sciences), Monica del Rosario Castillo Rodas (international organization), Helen Agbapuruonwu (early-childhood education) and Christopher Ayala (financial planning and wealth).

The club this year increased the value of its scholarships to $2,500 (up by $1,000) and soon will award three additional $2,500 to George Mason University students under the group’s General, Doris Fisher Irwin and Holly Ann Kuga endowments.

Some of the club’s 2021 scholarship recipients, who were not able to take part in last year’s tea because of COVID restrictions, attended this year’s tea.

The club now is partnering with George Mason and its Early Identification Program (EIP) and has provided $10,000 to establish a scholarship with that program.

Also at the event, club leaders at the tea gave Lifetime Achievement Awards to:

• Jan Lucca, a founding member of the Woman’s Club of Great Falls who was the club’s president from 1988 to 1989 and Scholarship Fund vice president from 2000 to 2001.

• Kitty Cox, a founding member of Newcomers of Great Falls and president of the Scholarship Fund from 1983 to 1985.