Woman taken in scam, turns over large sum of money

A resident living in the 500 block of Alma Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. that she had been the victim of a scam.

A person claiming to be a Virginia state trooper led the victim to believe that her son had been in a car accident and she needed to provide a large amount of bail money.

The resident went to her bank and retrieved the large sum of cash. A driver came to her house and picked up the money.

The resident then called their son, who was never involved in an accident, police said.