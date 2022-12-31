50.5 F
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
Public Safety
Updated:

Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said.

Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.

Responding officers located the victim, who had received what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but the victim declined the treatment of medics.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a knit beanie, green camouflage turtleneck shirt and dark pants.

