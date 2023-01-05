Winter-reading event offers prizes for all ages

Winter is a good time to curl up and get cozy with a good book, and the Arlington library system is offering an incentive to do so.

The library’s Winter Reading initiative will provide awards – a sticker book for younger children, beautiful bookmarks for children, teens and adults – for those who sign up and read three books over the coming months, library officials announced.

“Readers of all ages are invited to explore the joy of winter reading – when you’ve read three books, visit your preferred library location to claim your prize,” officials said.

The winter-reading program, funded through Friends of the Arlington Public Library, will culminate with hot-chocolate and special activities on March 11 at Central Library and the Columbia Pike and Shirlington branches.

For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/winter-reading/.