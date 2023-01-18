Wild 2002 ends on down note in N.Va. homes market

A roller-coaster year for Northern Virginia’s real-estate market ended with an expected chill, as sales were well off in December compared to a year before and prices began to stagnate.

A total of 1,068 properties changed hands across the region during the month, down 45 percent from 1,933 in December 2021, according to figures reported by Bright MLS and the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR).

And despite many sellers waiting until spring (or later) to put their homes on the market, inventory continues to build as the few intrepid buyers are taking their sweet time to find their dream home.

“Sellers should expect their homes to stay on the market a bit longer than years past, but prices should remain stable. Buyers understand the value of homes that are in exceptional condition. In many ways, this resembles pre-pandemic 2019 – which signals a return to a more normal market,” said NVAR president Heather Embrey, a Realtor with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier.

“The increase in active listings is also a positive sign for buyers, as more housing inventory provides opportunities to possibly negotiate and find the right home,” Embrey said.

Both the average and median sales prices were effectively flat compared to a year before at $707,305 and $599,900 in December 2022, respectively. All three segments of the market (single-family, attached and condo-only) were down slightly, with the average sales price of single-family homes dropping 0.9 percent to $1,021,632.

Figures represent transactions in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.

Homes are taking longer to find a suitor, with the properties that went to closing in December spending an average of 32 days between listing and ratified sales contract. That’s up from 28 days a year before, and more than twice as much as had been the case in springtime and summer in recent years.

The days of sellers getting more than they asked for are, for now, in the rear-view mirror, with the average sales price in December representing 96.7 percent of list price, down from 98.9 percent a year before.

A total of 179 properties went to closing for more than $1 million, including 11 for $2.5 million and above.

Add up the sales and prices, and the market volume in December was $763.6 million, down 44 percent from $1.367 billion a year ago.

The dropoff is significant, but needs to be put in context. Home sales were exceptionally strong at year-end 2021, so the decline at the end of 2022 is somewhat exaggerated. That will be the case through the springtime: 2023 home sales will be compared to the very strong market that continued until about April 2022 before the impact of interest-rate hikes and affordability concerns started to slow things down.

Market conditions are likely to remain in flux as mortgage rates continue to run well above 2021 totals, but NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin said the market will work through it.

“The increase in mortgage rates continue to be a common concern for home-buyers. However, these rates are in line with long-term trends and buyers will adapt,” he said. “According to our 2023 forecast, we anticipate a market that’s more similar to what we knew pre-pandemic.”

Prospective purchasers at the end of December found 1,325 homes on the market across the region, up 27 percent from a year before and due largely to homes staying on the market longer. (The number of listings coming onto the market in December was down by more than a third from December 2021, as many sellers opted to wait until spring.)

Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 678 cases, followed by cash (229) and VA-backed mortgages.

Figures represent most, but not all, home sales on the market. All December 2022 data are preliminary and subject to revision.