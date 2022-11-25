Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean

Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 in the fifth year of Weichert’s local participation in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program.

“The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity for us to give back to the community in which we live and work,” said Vicki Hamp, sales leader of the McLean office. “As local real-estate experts, we want to be a good neighbor to the community and also set a positive example for our clients by boosting our own curb appeal.”

As part of the program, the McLean clean-up crew typically picks up trash twice a year along a stretch of the roadway where Weichert’s McLean office is located. The most recent outing was organized by Casey Brown, a marketing and technology specialist with the McLean office. Eight Weichert sales associates and staff participated in bagging garbage.

“We always feel a great sense of accomplishment after a highway clean-up,” Brown said. “It’s very satisfying to view the result of our efforts.”

After its 2018 outings, VDOT erected an Adopt-a-Highway sign along the clean stretch of road in recognition of Weichert’s efforts.

Each year, almost 23,000 Adopt-a-Highway volunteers collect more than 44,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways. Volunteers agree to pick up litter over a two-mile stretch of highway at least two times a year for three years. In return, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides trash bags, vests, safety information and highway signs that recognize the group.