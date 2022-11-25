50.5 F
Friday, November 25, 2022
FairfaxWeichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean
Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean

Members of the Weichert, Realtors, office in McLean again in the fall of 2022 cleaned up a portion of a McLean roadway. (Weichert photo)

Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 in the fifth year of Weichert’s local participation in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program.

“The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity for us to give back to the community in which we live and work,” said Vicki Hamp, sales leader of the McLean office. “As local real-estate experts, we want to be a good neighbor to the community and also set a positive example for our clients by boosting our own curb appeal.”

As part of the program, the McLean clean-up crew typically picks up trash twice a year along a stretch of the roadway where Weichert’s McLean office is located. The most recent outing was organized by Casey Brown, a marketing and technology specialist with the McLean office. Eight Weichert sales associates and staff participated in bagging garbage.

“We always feel a great sense of accomplishment after a highway clean-up,” Brown said. “It’s very satisfying to view the result of our efforts.”

After its 2018 outings, VDOT erected an Adopt-a-Highway sign along the clean stretch of road in recognition of Weichert’s efforts.

Each year, almost 23,000 Adopt-a-Highway volunteers collect more than 44,000 bags of waste along Virginia’s highways. Volunteers agree to pick up litter over a two-mile stretch of highway at least two times a year for three years. In return, the Virginia Department of Transportation provides trash bags, vests, safety information and highway signs that recognize the group.

