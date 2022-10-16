Warhawks, Panthers, Saxons win in football

The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues.

Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

After losing its first three games of the season, Madison (4-3, 2-0) has responded by bouncing back to win four straight.

The biggest of the four victories was Oct. 14 when they rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Centreville Wildcats, 21-18, in a Concorde District showdown for first place.

In the second half, Mac Lewis threw third-quarter touchdown passes to Cord Yates for 55 yards and to Alex Carlson for 18 and Agri Hartman kicked two extra points to give Madison a 21-10 lead. Lewis threw to Sonny Endicott in the first half for an 83-yard scoring bomb, with Hartman converting.

Lewis was 10 of 55 passing for 199 yards. Yates had four catches for 76 yards and Endicott two for 92. Angelo Jreige was Madison’s leading rusher with 60 yards on 16 carries.

The Warhawks did not turn the ball over.

On defense, Kevin Chadwick had an interception and made four tackles for Madison. Michael Delgado and Jack Green (one sack) each had nine tackles, Nick Murphy had eight tackles including a sack, Grant McVicker had seven tackles, Orion Luera and Eric Anderson had five each and Matthew Remy had five assists.

Madison, the defending champion, and the Westfield Bulldogs are tied for first in the district standings with 2-0 records. The teams play Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Madison.

* In other Oct. 14 Liberty District football games involving local teams, the visiting Langley Saxons (4-3, 2-1) routed the winless Wakefield Warriors, 62-6, and the Marshall Statesmen (1-6, 1-2) lost to the Yorktown Patriots, 35-0.

Langley led 42-0 at halftime.

For Langley, quarterback Brendan Mansinne was 10 of 12 passing for 131 yards and threw three touchdowns. Those passes went to Dustin Mosley for 41 yards, to Daren Mosleh for 24 and Connor Campbell for seven.

Robert Roncskevitz ran for two TDs and Chandler Bowles and Jackson Popovich each had single scoring runs.

Dustin Mosleh had a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown and Diamani Moore had a return for a TD after a blocked kick. Nick Guagliano and Wyatt Kenney each kicked multiple extra points.

Roncskevitz led the ground attack with 69 yards and Mansinne ran for 26.

Daren Mosleh had five catches for 52 yards and Daren Mosleh and Campbell each had two catches.

On defense for Marshall in its loss, Sam Morales made 11 tackles, Christos Proctor made eight, Jake Peksens made six, Carter Oketunji made six and caused a fumble and Owen Lebkisher made five tackles with two for losses, including a sack.

On offense for Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 10 of 22 passing for 102 yards and he ran for 21 more. Lebkisher ran for 52 yards and caught two passes. Peksens and Colin Bell each caught three passes and Proctor two.

* In another Concorde District clash, the Oakton Cougars (2-5, 0-2) lost their fifth in a row, getting blown out by the host Westfield Bulldogs, 48-14, Oct. 14.

For Oakton, quarterback Liden Krush passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Oakton was hurt by four turnovers.

.