Wakefield wrestling tourney included 42 girls

Wakefield High School hosted the first Vic Blue Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 17, a co-ed competition that included 18 teams and 42 female participants.

Blue was the former head wrestling coach at Wakefield, who started the program and later became principal at the school. Blue’s son, Neill, was present to help begin the tournament with some opening remarks about his late father.

Arlington schools Wakefield and Washington-Liberty were among the teams. The tournament included junior varsity and novice wrestlers, along with a few varsity participants. The girls division had 12 weight classes.

Battlefield High won the competition with 194 points. The team had seven individual champions and two runner-ups.

Four Wakefield wrestlers finished third in the girls competition. They were Ashley Alvarez at 106, Nicole Barahona Rios at 106B, Ariana Mendoza at 126B and Nancy Sanchez at 132B.

Placing for Washington-Liberty were Olaf Fitzharris (third at 126), Temuulen Sanjaa (third at 175) and Zachary Capps (fourth at 113).

The Woodbridge and Louisa County teams each had 10 female wrestlers competing and Mount Vernon had seven. Wakefield had four and W-L one.

The Louisa County and King George High teams traveled the farthest to participate. Millbrook attended from Winchester, Richard Montgomery from Maryland, and other teams were from Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Wakefield head coach John Leinberger said the plan is for the tournament to become an annual event.

“This tournament is an opportunity for inexperienced high-school wrestlers to compete in a big tournament and get that type of experience,” Leinberger said.