Wakefield, W-L basketball teams earn sweeps

In all-Arlington varsity basketball games, the Washington-Liberty Generals swept the host Yorktown Patriots in girls and boys action, with each high-school team winning in overtime.

The W-L girls won the opening game of the doubleheader, 41-40, in OT. In the boys later clash that evening of Jan. 24, W-L won 60-55 in double overtime.

For the Washington-Liberty girls in the win, Harriet Shapiro and Eve Jungman each scored 12 points. Jungman added nine rebounds and three steals and Shapiro had five boards and she made two three-pointers. Violet Powell had 10 rebounds, and Frances Shapiro had six points and six steals.

In the boys game, the score was tied at 43 after regulation and 50 at the end of the first overtime.

The Generals took the lead for good in the second OT at 52-50 on a steal and layup by James McIntrye. The lead swelled to 57-52 on a follow shot by Elijah Hughes, then W-L made enough foul shots the rest of the way to stay ahead.

Yorktown’s Liam Vitters made a follow shot to keep the Patriots close, then Abdul Mohamed sank a three-pointer to tie the score at 50 to force a second overtime.

Ben Coulam scored 12 points and James Pilot had eight points and 11 rebounds for Yorktown.

* The Wakefield Warriors girls and boys teams each defeated the Herndon Hornets on Jan. 24, the girls at home, 43-41, and the boys on the road, 85-42.

In the girls win, Helena Helms made a three-pointer with 25 seconds to play to give Wakefield a 42-39 lead. Dominique Harris hit a foul shot with six seconds left for Wakefield’s final point, then Genevieve Denton clinched the win with a steal.

Denton scored seven points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Helms made two three-pointers.

For the Wakefield boys against Herndon, Seth Langford had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Kobe Davis had 20 points and seven boards, Derrick Bailey scored 10, Gabe Henneman had eight points and Colin Duncan seven. Also, B.J. Willis had four points, three steals and two assists.

The 85 points were a single-game season-high for Wakefield.