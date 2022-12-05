Wakefield to host wrestling tourney

Wakefield High School is hosting the first of what will become the annual Vic Blue wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Blue is the former head wrestling coach at Wakefield, who started the program and later became principal at the school. Blue’s son, Neill, will be present to help begin the tournament with some opening remarks.

The 16-team competition will be a junior varsity and novice tournament that will be held in conjunction with a girls tournament. The Wakefield team has four female wrestlers on its squad this season, with many of the other 15 squads having female wrestlers, as well. Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high-school teams also will participate.

“This tournament is an opportunity for inexperienced high-school wrestlers to compete in a big tournament and get that type of experience,” Wakefield head coach John Leinberger said.

Teams from Fairfax County and surrounding counties also will participate, like Woodbridge, Stafford, Massaponax and Louisa County. The Louisa team has more than a dozen female wrestlers.

Girls wrestling was officially sanctioned as a varsity sport earlier this year by the Virginia High School League. There will be a girls state tournament this season.

“All of the teams are trying to grow girls wrestling now, and this tournament is a good way to do that,” Leinberger said.