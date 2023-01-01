Wakefield plays three close games in hoop tourney

The Wakefield Warriors would have liked to have won more games, but the boys high-school basketball team did play three close contests in finishing 1-2 at the host squad’s 20th annual George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament.

Over three days of games played at Wakefield, the Warriors (5-6) lost their first contest to St. Francis of Georgia, 65-56, in the eight-team event, then defeated Forest Park, 80-78 in overtime, and lost to Green Run, 57-54, in its final outing.

Wakefield senior guard Kobe Davis was chosen to the all-tournament team. He had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds against St. Francis, scored 24 against Forest Park, then 21 versus Green Run.

Also against St. Francis, Ricardo Snyder made two three-pointers and scored 12 with three assists; Seth Langford had nine points and seven rebounds; Gabe Henneman had five points and seven boards; Jeremiah Poole had four points and as many rebounds; and Ethan O’Bryan had two points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Wakefield had 34 turnovers in the loss.

Other than Davis against Forest Park, Langford scored 19 for Wakefield, B.J. Willis had 13 points and made two big three-pointers, Terence Neeplo scored 10 and Poole five.

Langford scored 12 and Snyder nine against Green Run. A three-pointer by Davis at the buzzer rimmed out.

Wakefield rallied to tie the game at 50, then Green Run hit a three-pointer to take the lead for good at 53-50. The Warriors never led. Green Run led 32-23 at halftime.

“We wanted to play some tough competition and have close games, and we got that,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “We need to learn how to understand how to win in tough games.”