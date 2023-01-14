Wakefield hoop teams sweep rival W-L

The host Wakefield Warriors had big rivalry wins in recent girls and boys varsity high-school basketball action by scoring the same amount of points in defeating the Washington-Liberty Generals in an all-Arlington doubleheader.

The girls won, 61-47, then the boys followed with a 61-56 overtime triumph the night of Jan. 10. Each winning team had a double-double effort by an individual player.

With the win, then a 51-31 home victory over Colonial Forge a couple of nights later, the Wakefield girls improved to 5-7 overall. The team won just four games last season.

“It’s taken a while, but our players are buying into what we are doing now,” second-year Wakefield head coach Jackie Beathea said. “Last season they were afraid to shoot the ball and were afraid of making mistakes and lacked confidence. Now they are shooting, just playing instead of thinking too much and gaining confidence.”

Sponsored

Leading the Wakefield girls in the win over W-L was Loren Nelson with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals and two assists. Teammate Maya Solis added 15 points, making three three-pointers, and she added four rebounds.

Wakefield’s Lucia Jacobsen scored 10 and had six rebounds and two steals; Dominique Harris had five points and seven boards; Neela Spangler and Helena Helms each scored three; and Gigi Denton had two points and four rebounds to go with three steals.

For Washington-Liberty in the loss, Eve Jungman had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals; Julia Kelly had eight points, nine boards and three assists; Harriet Shapiro added eight points and five rebounds; and Violet Powell had two points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Wakefield took the lead for good at 14-13 in the second quarter against Colonial Forge on a three-pointer by Jacobsen. The Warriors led 19-16 at halftime, then began pulling away in the second half.

“We didn’t shoot well in the first half, but we had a great second half,” Beathea said. “Our goal was to take 60 shots in the game and we pretty much did that.”

The Warriors were 16 of 59 from the floor.

“You will miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, so we have to shoot,” Beathea said.

Helms made two three-pointers and led Wakefield in scoring against Colonial Forge with 15 points and she added eight rebounds. Samantha Stewart had nine points and seven rebounds; Solis scored eight to go with as many rebounds, five blocks and four assists; Denton scored five and had eight boards and two steals; Nelson had six points, six rebounds and three steals; Jacobsen had four points and seven rebounds; and Samantha Belvo scored four and had four rebounds.

The team had 51 rebounds in the victory.

“Last season we rarely scored more than 30 some points in games,” Beathea said. “This season we have scored more than that in a lot of games already and that’s because we are shooting a lot more.”

n Leading the Wakefield boys in their victory over Washington-Liberty was Seth Langford with 25 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assist.

“Langford came to play tonight and he was on the boards,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “We had a good game plan. We didn’t want them making a lot of three-point shots. In these rivalry games, you throw out the records.”

Kobe Davis added 16 points for Wakefield, and Ricardo Snyder and Ethan O’Bryan each scored seven.

Wakefield trailed in the game, 9-0 and 30-22 at halftime. The contest was tied at 52 at the end of regulation.

For W-L, Elijah Hughes scored 21, and James McIntyre and Brian Weiser nine each.

Wakefield broke a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 in the district and 6-8 overall.

Wakefield next plays the host West Springfield Spartans in a Jan. 14 boys game at 5:15 p.m. The contest is the fourth of five games played at the school today as part of the Spartan MLK Classic.

West Springfield and Wakefield were scheduled to meet last month during the George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield, but that matchup was changed because the teams had the Jan. 14 showdown already set up.