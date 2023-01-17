Wakefield hoop team wins at MLK Classic

By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic.

Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42. West Springfield hosted five boys high-school basketball games that date as part of its second annual classic. There was an MVP chosen for each game.

Davis, a junior guard/forward, also had eight rebounds in the contest, three assists and two steals. He had 13 points at halftime. In the second half, Davis hit five of his final six shots from the floor.

The win was the second in a row for Wakefield. The Warriors took control with a 13-0 first-quarter run and were comfortably ahead the rest of the way.

“Our defensive pressure was good and we played OK,” Wakefield football coach Tony Bentley said. “We want to keep playing well and go at things one game at a time, trying to improve.”

Wakefield senior forward Seth Langford had a double-double in the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds. That was his second straight double-double, recording his first in a win over Washington-Liberty.

Derrick Bailey had nine points against West Springfield; Terence Neeplo scored eight off the bench; Jeremiah Poole had four points, three steals and three assists; and B.J. Willis had six steals, and two points and had a number of deflections.

NOTE: West Springfield and Wakefield initially were scheduled to play last month during the George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield in a losers’-bracket game. That matchup was changed because the teams had the Jan. 14 showdown already set.