Wakefield holiday hoops tourney should be back to normal

Fingers crossed, the annual George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School will be back to normal for the first time since 2019.

The three-day, eight-team basketball event is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 and will be played under the new bright lights in the Wakefield gym. The 19-year competition is one of the longest running boys holiday tournaments in the metropolitan area, and has become quite popular.

The tourney was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic, then last season host Wakefield was forced to pull out just hours before play began with COVID issues, and the Washington-Liberty Generals, a longstanding participant, weren’t at full strength for the same reason.

This year, tournament director and head Wakefield coach Tony Bentley hopes those issues are in the past.

“We are excited to be playing in our tournament again, and we just want all of the teams to get a competitive schedule, have three good tournament games and a good experience here,” Bentley said. “It’s a real good field of teams we have.”

The entries are highlighted by multiple-time champion Wakefield, Washington-Liberty is entered, as has been the case all but one time; the defending champion Annandale Atoms return; and the 2018 and 2020 Virginia High School League Class 6 state champion South County Stallions are back, as well. South County won the Wakefield tourney in 2019.

Annandale made a Cinderella run to the championship last year, starting with a victory over favored South County in the first round.

Washington-Liberty won last season’s Liberty District tournament, then was second in the 6D North Region tourney to qualify for the state competition. The Generals return many players from that team. Washington-Liberty has never won the George Long tourney or made the finals.

The other entries are St. Francis from Georgia, Green Run from the Tidewater area, Forest Park from Prince William County and West Springfield from Fairfax County.

St. Francis is a private school from Alpharetta, Ga. The boys basketball team there is coached by former Yorktown High School standout Daryl Armstrong, a 1989 graduate of the Arlington school.

“Daryl wanted to return to this area for a holiday tournament and we are glad to have his team,” Bentley said.

NOTES: The brackets for the 2022 tournament will be set in coming days . . . Wakefield last won the George Long tournament in 2015, its fourth such title.