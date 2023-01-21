Wakefield basketball teams 2-0 vs. county rivals

So far this season, the Wakefield Warriors are 2-0 against their two Arlington County rivals in boys basketball action, with one regular-season game each still remaining against those opponents.

Wakefield’s most recent intra-county victory was an 80-64 road win over the Yorktown Patriots in high-school action. Earlier, Wakefield topped the Washington-Liberty Generals, 61-56 in overtime, for its initial win over a neighborhood rival. Each were Liberty District contests.

Last season, Wakefield finished 2-2 against those rivals, losing twice to Washington-Liberty.

In the win over Yorktown, the 80 points tied a single-game season high for Wakefield. The Warriors got off to a fast start in the outing, leading 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 39-19 at halftime.

Four players scored in double figures for Wakefield, with senior forward Ethan O’Bryan leading the way with a career-high 20 points on 10 two-point field goals. He scored 16 in the first half, eight in each quarter.

“He played his role,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said of O’Bryan.

Senior forward Seth Langford scored 19 for Wakefield, all in the final three quarters. Kobe Davis and Ricardo Snyder netted 12 points each. Snyder’s points came on four three-pointers.

Also for Wakefield, B.J. Willis and Derrick Bailey (two three-pointers) scored six each and Terence Neeplo added three.

Langford also had nine rebounds and six steals, Davis added seven rebounds and six assists, and Snyder had four assists and two blocks.

Yorktown made a run in the third quarter when the Patriots made six of the team’s 14 three-pointers.

Jack Rubin made five threes and scored 19 for Yorktown. Ben Coulam made four triples and scored 18, and Abdul Mohamed made three threes and scored 15. James Pilot and Kiernan Upadhyaya made a three-pointer each.

Overall, there were 20 three-pointers made in the game.

The win was the third in a row for Wakefield.

* In girls basketball action, the host Wakefield Warriors defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 44-43, in overtime. The last time Wakefield defeated Yorktown on the Warriors’ home court was in 2007.

The Wakefield girls, like their boys counterparts, also are 2-0 against Arlington rivals this season, earlier defeating the Washington-Liberty Generals, 61-47.

In the win over Yorktown, Wakefield’s Lucia Jacobsen had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Gigi Denton also scored 10 and had nine boards.

The Warriors’ Loren Nelson scored four and had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Maya Solis had five points and 10 boards, and Samantha Stewart scored six on two three-pointers.