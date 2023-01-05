Wakefield athletes place at track and field meet

51.6 F
ArlingtonWakefield athletes place at track and field meet
Updated:

Wakefield High School's Elizabeth Coe placed high in the 1,000-meters during a recent indoor meet.

Wakefield High School’s Elizabeth Coe finished third in the girls 1,000-meter race at a holiday invitational indoor track and field meet in Prince George’s County, Md. Also, Wakefield’s Kedeny Shields was third in the girls high jump. Hosanna Connor of Wakefield was fourth in the pole vault and the Wakefield girls 4×800 relay finished second in 10:20.67. The winning time was 18 seconds faster. Wakefield’s 4×200 relay was sixth.

In the boys meet, Wakefield’s Harrison Greenberg was eighth in the 1,000, Ben Chapuis was eighth in the triple jump, Liam Keish was 10th in the 500, and the 4×800 relay was fourth. The regular season resumes for the Arlington teams this week.

