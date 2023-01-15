W-L shot putter wins another big meet

Jonah Friedman continues to be one of the top performers for what has been an accomplished winter season for the Washington-Liberty Generals’ indoor track and field teams.

The boys senior shot putter recently won his second significant championship of the high-school campaign with a throw of 54-feet, 81/4-inches at the Liberty Premier meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Dozens of teams were entered in the field, and Friedman finished first among some 80 throwers.

Earlier this season, Friedman finished first at the Bobcat Blizzard Invitational at Battlefield High with a throw of 55-11/2. The W-L girls won that meet with the boys fourth.

Those distances make Friedman a top challenger in upcoming district, region and state meet indoor titles starting in a couple of weeks. He already has qualified to compete in national high-school competition later this winter.

“Jonah has been around with us for a while, and has been developing as a thrower. He doesn’t play football. This is what he is dedicated to do,” Washington-Liberty coach John Bacon said. “Jonah works hard, he has gotten better and he loves to learn.”

Bacon explained that Friedman has learned a lot from W-L throwing coach Maggie Pierce. In addition to strength, Bacon said Friedman’s quick feet are another strong attribute.

“After a meet and practice, Maggie and Jonah break down film of his performance and make any adjustments,” Bacon said. “She is the best throwing coach around.”

Bacon said Friedman’s improvement has continued after his strong outdoor high-school spring season of 2022, when he finished sixth in the Class 6 state shot put (49-81/2). That came after placing second in the 6D North Region meet in the shot and discus and having won both events in the preceding Liberty District competition.

Friedman’s twin sister, Annabel, is a top thrower for the W-L girls team. She placed eighth at the Bobcat meet.

Also for the Washington-Liberty boys at the Liberty Premier meet, Ian Naff was seventh in the 300-meter race and Zemeron Bein was ninth in the triple jump.

For the W-L girls, the 4×800 relay finished sixth.

Yorktown High School senior runner Jack Levine placed fifth in the boys 1,000 and 12th in the 500.

The Wakefield High School girls had a busy showing at the meet, led by Elizabeth’s Coe’s fourth in the 1,600, Kenedy Shields’ fourth in the high jump, and Lilly Armstrong’s fifth in the 500 and pole vault.

Also for Wakefield, Grace Armitage was eighth in the long jump and ninth in the pole vault and 500; Zanaeya Boyd was 11th in the shot; Hosanna Connor was 12th in the triple jump; and the 4×800 relay was fourth.

For the Wakefield boys, Michael Hutchinson was 16th in the shot, and the 4×800 relay placed ninth.