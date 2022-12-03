W-L lineman highlights all-region football selections

Washington-Liberty High School senior lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the 6D North Region’s Defensive Player of the Year in football.

In addition, Hughes was a first-team defensive lineman and chosen second team as an offensive lineman.

Previously, Hughes was chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts this fall.

For the 2022 season, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Hughes made 111 tackles (80 solo and 31 assists). That included 32 tackles for losses with 10 sacks. He recovered four fumbles and caused three more, he batted down two passes and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Sponsored

Hughes had 331/2 career high-school sacks, 331 tackles (91 for losses) and two defensive TDs.

The only other first-team all-region selection from an Arlington school was the Yorktown Patriots senior defensive lineman Colin McCormick.

Making second team on defense was senior linebacker Tomas Edmeadas of Yorktown, senior defensive back Michael Atubire of Yorktown and senior all-purpose player Jack Martinez of Yorktown.

Also chosen second-team on offense along with Hughes were Washington-Liberty wide receiver Jack Nowinski, Yorktown senior runningbacks Miles Fang and Xandar Starks and Yorktown senior lineman Charlie Williams.